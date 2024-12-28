John’s Substack
Netflix Film Shines Light on How Manson Family Murders Appear To Have Been Tied to CIA Mind Control Project
By John Potash - April 17, 2025 for Covert Action Magazine
Apr 20
•
John Potash
February 2025
Malcolm X’s Family Lawsuit Accuses the CIA, FBI and NYPD in Icon’s Assassination
[Today marks the 59th anniversary of the assassination of Malcolm X. See CovertAction Magazine’s in-depth exploration of the crime as an addendum to…
Feb 21
•
John Potash
December 2024
Is America's Top-Selling Movie, Bob Marley, About a CIA Murder Victim?
https://covertactionmagazine.com/2024/03/18/is-americas-top-selling-movie-bob-marley-about-a-cia-murder-victim/
Dec 28, 2024
•
John Potash
CIA Drugs R Us! A Drugs as Weapons... Sequel Trailer 2
New film released October 2024, now available on Tubi, Google Play, Youtube Rentals
Dec 12, 2024
•
John Potash
1:29
CIA Drugs R Us! A Drugs as Weapons... Sequel Trailer 1
New film released October 2024, now available on Tubi, Google Play, Youtube Rentals
Dec 12, 2024
•
John Potash
1:31
November 2024
Naomi Wolf’s The Bodies of Others Reveals Covid Tyranny
In The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and The War on Against the Human, bestselling author Naomi Wolf, PhD offers an important…
Nov 16, 2024
•
John Potash
June 2024
Did Western Forces Try to Assassinate Slovakia’s Prime Minister Fico?
Accusations range from his pro-Russian stance to his anti-WHO Pandemic Treaty stance…
Jun 1, 2024
•
John Potash
April 2024
Action Alert to Oppose the WHO Pandemic Treaty and IHR Amendments
Action Alert to Oppose the WHO Pandemic Treaty and IHR Amendments
Apr 12, 2024
•
John Potash
March 2024
Is America’s Top-Selling Movie, Bob Marley, About a CIA Murder Victim?
https://covertactionmagazine.com/2024/03/18/is-americas-top-selling-movie-bob-marley-about-a-cia-murder-victim/
Mar 20, 2024
•
John Potash
U.S. Intelligence’s Covert War on Blacks Targeted Activists and Rappers Transforming Gangs in Chicago, Head of Revolutionary Black Panther…
Evidence U.S. intelligence poisoned Dr. Muhammad and his Chicago Panther leader
Mar 6, 2024
•
John Potash
December 2023
Arrest in Tupac Shakur Murder Case Extends the U.S. Intelligence Cover-up
Other Political Rappers also Murdered
Dec 29, 2023
•
John Potash
European Union Press Conference: Letter from Euro Medical Agency on Parliament Committee Illegally Circumventing Several Laws Regarding…
Presented by Forum for Democracy Presented in EU Parliament https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9L3xxE8AGqE
Dec 3, 2023
•
John Potash
